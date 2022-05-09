Alia Bhatt spotted at the Airport in a Gucci jacket. Paps wished Alia Bhatt Shaadi-Mubarak, Alia responded, ‘chalo chalo abhi please’. Shahid Kapoor also spotted at the airport in a purple track suit. Shahid Kapoor gave a thumbs up to the paps. Shahid’s brother, Ishaan khatter too was spotted at the airport in a casual look. Ishaan too gave a thumbs up to the paps. Kunal Khemmu was also spotted at the airport where he greeted his team in a casual look. In fact, Kunal Khemmu flaunted his big tattoo also.