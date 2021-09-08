Bollywood Celebrities Spotted: Once again we are here with your favorite segment where you can check out the recent spotting events of your favorite bollywood stars. Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji were spotted together in Bandra, not only this, actress Shraddha Kapoor, Karthik Aryan, Sonu Sood, Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra were also spotted. Have a look at the exclusive video.Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Looks Gorgeous in Grey, Snapped Outside Bigg Boss OTT Sets: Watch Exclusive Video