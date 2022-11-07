Alia Bhatt Opts For C-Section Delivery, What Is It? Why It’s Done And What Are The Pros And Cons Of C-Section – Watch Video

C-section is usually decided by doctors when they know that a normal delivery can endanger the life of either the mother or the baby or both. Or when there is difficulty with the traditional method of delivery. Watch video to know more about C-section.

C-section delivery explained: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Sunday i.e. on 6th of November welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Reportedly, Alia had a C-section and both baby and mother are healthy and doing well. After the delivery, Alia posted on Instagram about the arrival of her daughter. According to reports, Alia Bhatt experienced labour pains shortly after arriving at the hospital and gave birth through C-section. Although the actress preferred a normal delivery, physicians ultimately opted for a caesarean section, as per reports. Cesarean delivery is also known as Cesarean section and C-section. When a pregnant woman is unable to deliver a normal baby, doctors have to opt for a C-section. Although there is no danger in this, but still there is hesitation in the hearts of women regarding C-section. So through this video, let’s understand what caesarean delivery is, why it’s done what are its pros and cons.