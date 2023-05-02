Home

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani grace the red carpet

Met Gala 2023 is finally here! Indian Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Isha Ambani graced the red carpet of the Met Gala 2023 in New York. Alia Bhatt debuts in Met Gala 2023, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star opted for a beautiful white gown with pearl embellishment all over it by designer Prabal Gurung.

