Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani grace the red carpet
Met Gala 2023 is finally here! Indian Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Isha Ambani graced the red carpet of the Met Gala 2023 in New York. Alia Bhatt debuts in Met Gala 2023, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star opted for a beautiful white gown with pearl embellishment all over it by designer Prabal Gurung.
Met Gala 2023 is finally here! Indian Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Isha Ambani graced the red carpet of the Met Gala 2023 in New York. Alia Bhatt debuts in Met Gala 2023, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star opted for a beautiful white gown with pearl embellishment all over it by designer Prabal Gurung.
Also Read:
- Met Gala 2023: Indian Divas Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani And Others Walk The Red Carpet In Style
- Inside Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' 'Met' Moments With Daughter Malti Marie - See Pics
- Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt Looks Like An Angel In White Gown, Her Elegant Ensemble Wins Hearts Of The Fans
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.