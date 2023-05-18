Home

Video Gallery

Alia Bhatt Returns India After Gucci Cruise 2024 Show, Netizens Love Her No Make-Up Look And Simple Outfit – Watch

Alia Bhatt Returns India After Gucci Cruise 2024 Show, Netizens Love Her No Make-Up Look And Simple Outfit – Watch

Alia Bhatt looked as hot and glam at Gucci's show. She was seen in the same simple style at the airport. Her no make up look was loved by the Netizens Watch Video

Alia Bhatt returns India: Alia Bhatt is in Seoul, South Korea to make her debut at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show at Gyeongbokgung Palace. Meanwhile, her photos from the event surfaced on social media. Now Alia has returned to India from the event. Fans are loving her airport look. Alia Bhatt looked as hot and glam at Gucci’s show. She was seen in the same simple style at the airport. Her no make up look was loved by the Netizens Watch Video