RRR Star Cast fees: SS Rajamouli's much awaited film RRR is all set to release in theatres on 25th of March. The film features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Telugu star Ram Charan and Junior NTR in lead characters. Did you know that RRR is made on a big budget of Rs. 550 crores? Yes ! You heard that right. And the fees given to the star cast of the film also too hefty. Well, if reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt charged Rs. 9 crore for her role in the film. In this video, we will tell you the fees of all the actors of RRR that will definitely shock you.