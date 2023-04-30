Home

Alia Bhatt To Make Her Met Gala Red Carpet Debut, Check Out Top Red Carpets Looks Of Raazi Actress – Watch Video

Alia Bhsatt has always enchanted fans with her stunning Red Carpet looks. Let's take a look at the stunning Red Carpet picks of alia Bhatt that will surely leave you speechless. Watch video.

Top Red Carpets Looks of Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt who recently won an award for the best performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi is now all set to make her maiden appearance at the 2023 met gala event that is scheduled to take place on May 1st. The actress was clicked as she left for the event in New York in Mumbai. Fans are super excited to watch the actress walk on the red carpet. On that note let’s take a look at the stunning red carpet picks of alia Bhatt that will surely leave you speechless. Watch this video for more.