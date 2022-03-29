Why did Alia Bhatt unfollow SS Rajamouli? It’s been a few days since SS Rajamouli’s much awaited historical drama RRR got released in theatres and is doing a great business on the box office. The films features South stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film also stars Alia Bhatt in a cameo role. However, according to latest media reports, the actress is not happy with her limited screen timing in RRR and is not happy with the makers. It is also reported that she has unfollowed SS Rajamouli on Instagram and has also removed a few posts related to the film. Watch video to know the matter in a more detailed way.Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Reveals That Her First Three Months Of Pregnancy Were Tough, Tips You Can Follow To Ease Out Your First Trimester