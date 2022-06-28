Alia Bhatt Upcoming Films: The most adorable couple of B-Town, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who tied knot on 14th of April in a hush hush ceremony are going to become parents soon. Alia Bhatt made her pregnancy announcement on Instagram. Alia took to Instagram and shared a photo with Ranbir Kapoor in the hospital, confirming that the couple is expecting their first child soon. As soon as the actress posted the picture on the Instagram, fans and followers have been showering love and blessings to the couple. Ranbir’s sister Ridhhima Kapoor also congratulated the couple by sharing a cute story. Let us tell you that, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi wherein she completely nailed her performance. She will next be seen in Brahmastra where she will be seen romancing Ranbir Kapoor. There are a bunch of films the actress has signed which will soon hit off the screens. Let us take a look at Alia Bhatt’s upcoming films. Watch video.Also Read - Top 5 Indian Serials Whose Cringeworthy And Terrible VFX Left Us In Splits - Watch Video