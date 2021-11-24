Baiju Bawra : Actress Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone have been the leading ladies of Bollywood industry with whom every filmmaker wants to work with. Now both the talented divas have left filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a great fix as he is coming up with his next project called Baiju Bawra and is now confused on whom to star in the film. As per reports, both the actresses are aiming to bag the title role. Checkout this video to know more on this news.Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Birthday: Actor Kartik Aaryan Celebrated His Birthday With Media And Fans, Checkout Viral Video Here