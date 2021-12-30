Guidelines for Booster Shot 2022 : The omicron variant of Covid 19 has resulted in massive surge of Covid cases. However, the variant is said to be a mild one but it’s transmissibility rate is a huge matter of concern for all the health officials and the government. According to a latest research, the two standard doses of Covid vaccines are not effective on the Omicron variant and that’s why government has led down booster shots for 60 and above and children as well. Watch this video where Dr. Farah Ingale, Director Internal medicine, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, explains everything about the Covid booster shot in detail and the necessary precaution one needs to take while taking booster shots.Also Read - Vaccines Still Effective Against Omicron, T Cell Immunity Holding Up Better: WHO Chief Scientist