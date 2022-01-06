It’s important for all of us to build an inclusive environment where specially-abled people can feel at home. Braille gives an opportunity for visually-impaired people to be independent and live a hassle-free life. We spoke to Dr Swati Sanyal, Course Director, Durgabai Deshmukh College Of Special Education (DU), who prepares teachers to help the visually-impaired students to understand braille and its significance. How to create awareness around the importance of using braille, how to create an inclusive environment where visually-impaired people are not given sympathy, but freedom to choose and operate like regular people – this conversation covers everything.Also Read - Kabir Khan on Secularism, 83 Box Office, Friendship With Salman Khan, And Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 | Interview