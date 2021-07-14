Around the world, several variants of coronavirus have made the pandemic continue to be as devastating as before and causing a rise in casualties and fatalities. While the Delta coronavirus variant is currently responsible for wreaking havoc across countries, another variant, Lambda is also being considered as the newest variant to be on the lookout for. The Lambda variant, scientifically known as C.37 is now a potential emerging threat, having been detected in over 30 countries so far. The World Health Organization (WHO) designating it as a ‘variant of interest’ on June 14. In conversation with, Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, Consultant Head Critical Care, S L Raheja Hospital, Mahim-Fortis Associate on Lambda variant of coronavirus, Covid-19.