The girl who used to score 45 per cent till class seven, has turned the tables round. Gita Gopinath, chief economist of IMF international monetary fund, is all set to take up her new role as the first deputy managing director of the global fund. The economist, who hails from India's Mysuru, Gita Gopinath will replace Geoffrey Okamoto, who is likely to leave IMF early next year. Gopinath was the first ever woman chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, and now she has made history again, making Indians proud of her achievements. Acknowledging the news, Gita Gopinath said she was honoured!!

"Both Geoffrey and Gita are tremendous colleagues I am sad to see Geoffrey go but, at the same time, I am delighted that Gita has decided to stay and accept the new responsibility of being our FDMD," said Kristalina Georgieva, IMF's Managing Director, while announcing the decision.