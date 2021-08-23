All About Zydus Cadila’s needle-free COVID-19 vaccine
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use approval to Zydus Cadila's needle-free vaccine, ZyCoV-D, the world's first ever DNA based vaccine against the SARs-COV-2 virus. Now ZyCoV-D the sixth COVID vaccine to be approved in India. Although, you might be having a lot of questions regarding the vaccine, Is Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D a plasmid DNA vaccine? ZyCoV-D is a needle-free vaccine, how does it work? It is a three-dose vaccine? Cadila's ZyCoV-D Vaccine efficacy? Is it safe enough for kids? When will it be available for use? We have all these questions answered for you, watch video