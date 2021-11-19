Maruti Suzuki Celerio Review: The all new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is finally here. It claims to be India’s most fuel-efficient car at 26.68 kpl with a curvier design, longer wheelbase of 2,435 mm, spacious and comfortable seating and everything that is better than before. Watch this review video where we will give a sneak peak into the new Celerio’s first drive, key features and pricing in detail.Also Read - Budget Phones | Moto E40 Review: Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ? | Watch Video To Find Out