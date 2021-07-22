Sonam Kapoor Pregnancy Rumours: Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has returned to Mumbai from London after a year and has spent her entire lockdown in London with husband Anand Ahuja. In such a situation, when she came back, the kind of outfit Sonam wore at the airport started raising rumors of pregnancy. Many fans took to Instagram to question Sonam if she was pregnant and some even started to congratulate her. However, there has been no official announcement to this speculation. In this video, you will know everything that you need to about circulating Sonam Kapoor’s Pregnancy rumours, her upcoming movie Blind and more.Also Read - Vikrant Massey And Kirti Kharbanda on Why 14 Phere And Not 7 Phere ? Exclusive Interview