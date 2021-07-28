World Hepatitis Day: Journalist Arushi Bidhuri is in a conversation with Dr. Harshavardhan Rao B, Associate Professor Department, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Amrita Institute of Medical Science (Amrita Hospital) explains why people suffering from hepatitis should be careful during the pandemic. Common myths and facts associated with vaccination for patients with liver disease. Watch the full video to know more.Also Read - Can I Work Out on an Empty Stomach? Nutritionist, Manisha Chopra Answers