Also known as Halotherapy, Dry salt therapy is a safe and effective way to detoxify your body bu inhaling dry salt. It is good for your overall wellness. Dry salt therapy can treat breathing problems like asthma, bronchitis, cold and flu and skin conditions. This therapy extremely simple. All you need to do is to sit inside a room in which a device called halogenerator is put. It grinds the salt into microscopic particles and releases them into the room. Once you inhale these salt particles, they absorb irritants from the respiratory system, clearing the airways. Salt particles work with the help of their bactericide, hydrophilic, mucokinetic, and anti-inflammatory properties they have. If you are suffering from COPD, ear infection, cystic fibrosis, cough, you can get the help of dry salt therapy. To know about it in detail, watch this video.