Raj Kundra And His Hotshots App: Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19 in connection with an adult film racket. Raj Kundra has been alleged to be a key conspirator in a case related to the production and publishing of pornographic films through mobile apps. Production of porn is illegal in India. At the centre of the controversy is the HotShots app, which has now been removed from Google and Apple app store. The app contains hot videos, exclusive photos, soft and hard pornography content. In this video you will know everything that you need to know about Raj Kundra case and his connection with the Hotshots app. Watch Now.