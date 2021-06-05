All You Need to Know About Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur| Special Connection With Indian Idol 12 Singer Pawandeep Rajan: Sachet-Parampara are an Indian music composers who have worked for notable films like Kabir Singh, Tanhaji, Pal Pal Dil Ke paas and many more. This duo consists of Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur. Their short video ‘Meera ke Prabhu’ is winning hearts on social media and now they’ve become an overnight sensation. While everyone wants to know about this viral couple, we’ll tell you all that you need to know about them. From their connection with Indian Idol to some insights on their personal life, watch video to know it all. Also Read - Indain Idol 12: Zeenat Aman Suggests Shanmukha Not To Take Criticism To Heart, Asks Her To 'Ignore, Ignore and Ignore'

Also Read - Watch: Aakash Chopra Tweets Video Of Kid Emulating MS Dhoni's Helicopter Shot