Hindi Dub artists for South Indian films : Dubbed version of regional language films has really gained a massive popularity since last few years. You must have surely wondered that who is the voice behind Prabhas in Baahubali’s hindi version or who lend their voice to Allu Arjun in the hindi version of Pushpa. Well, you will be amazed as well as shocked to know who these dubbing artists are. We have listed below the names of artists who dubbed in hindi for some biggest South blockbusters. Watch full list in the video.Also Read - Shocking! 'Aishwaryaa And I Have Decided To Part Ways As A Couple' Dhanush Announced Separation On Twitter