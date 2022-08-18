Launched with the tagline #IndiaKiChalPadi, the All-New Alto K10 is all set to take-off once again in style, after having put millions of customers behind the wheel in its unparalleled 22-year journey. The All-New Alto K10 is an active enabler of a better life for today’s customers wanting to feel confident, satisfied, and comfortable. The All-New Alto K10 has been conceptualized, designed and developed in India using Suzuki’s Platform, Powertrain and Technology. Maruti claims that the new Alto has an efficiency of 24.9 kmplThe Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be offered with two accessory packages, namely: IMPACTO and GLINTO. Maruti Suzuki has launched the all new Alto K10 at a starting price of Rs. 3,99,000. The All-New Alto K10 is set to take its legacy forward with its fresh new design, advanced tech and safety features, coupled with spacious interiors, and a Next-Gen K-series 1.0L engine. The All-New Alto K10 is available with both 5-speed Manual and Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) transmission options. The All-New Alto K10 is available in 6 colours with 3 new colour options- Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue and Earth Gold. The car also has big R13 wheels with new full wheel covers. Watch video to know all about Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.