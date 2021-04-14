In the interview, Amaal Mallik, Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar talk about their collaboration with Dua Lipa. Amaal Malik says that he does music videos for his fans but he is not a good dancer. Sukriti said that working with Amaal has always been an amazing experience especially because they are good friends. Prakriti talks about another song that was supposed to release on her birthday but due to COVID-19, it is on a halt. Amaal Malik talk about his next project with Sony and another collaboration with Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar. Also Read - 'This Is The Best'! Fans Are Loving Indian Remix of Levitating As Dua Lipa Collaborates With Amaal Mallik, Prakriti Kakar & Sukriti Kakar