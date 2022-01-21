Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s grand statue will be installed at India Gate: PM Modi Twitted. “Installation of his grand statue at India Gate is symbol of India’s indebtedness to him”, PM. This will remind us his immense contribution towards Independence our country: PM. The grand statue will be unveiled on 23 January 2022. This day of unveiling also marks 125th anniversary of ‘Azad Hind Fauj Foundation’. The statue will be a hologram statue. The statue will be installed under grand canopy near ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’. Watch video to know more in detail.