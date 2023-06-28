Home

Amarnath Yatra 2023: Officials Hold Mock Drill Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra In Jammu – Watch Video

Amarnath Yatra 2023: J&K administration, along with the police and security forces, conducted a mock drill on June 28 ahead of the Amarnath Yatra. It started from Jammu and crossed Jakhani Check Naka, in Udhampur district. It was aimed at assessing the security arrangements and logistical requirements for the Yatris. The security across Udhampur has also been beefed up in view of the yatra. This year, the Amarnath yatra is scheduled to begin on July 1 and will end on August 31.