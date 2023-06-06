एप्पल लवर्स को जिस चीज का बेसबरी से इंतजार था वो अब खत्म हो चुका है. एप्पल ने अपने Apple WWDC Event 2023 में अपना ब्रांड न्यू ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम iOS 17 लॉन्च कर दिया है. इस वीडियो में आपको जल्दी से इस ब्रांड न्यू ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम के बारे में बताते हैं. जिसमें आपको कॉलिंग, फेसटाइम और मैसेंजिंग के लिए बिलकुल अमेजिंग एक्सपीरियंस मिलने वाला है.

