By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Apple iOS 17 के ये Amazing Features देखा क्या? Features of Apple’s New iOS 17
एप्पल लवर्स को जिस चीज का बेसबरी से इंतजार था वो अब खत्म हो चुका है. एप्पल ने अपने Apple WWDC Event 2023 में अपना ब्रांड न्यू ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम iOS 17 लॉन्च कर दिया है.
एप्पल लवर्स को जिस चीज का बेसबरी से इंतजार था वो अब खत्म हो चुका है. एप्पल ने अपने Apple WWDC Event 2023 में अपना ब्रांड न्यू ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम iOS 17 लॉन्च कर दिया है. इस वीडियो में आपको जल्दी से इस ब्रांड न्यू ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम के बारे में बताते हैं. जिसमें आपको कॉलिंग, फेसटाइम और मैसेंजिंग के लिए बिलकुल अमेजिंग एक्सपीरियंस मिलने वाला है.
Also Watch
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.