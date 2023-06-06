ZEE Sites

  • Apple iOS 17 के ये Amazing Features देखा क्या? Features of Apple’s New iOS 17

एप्पल लवर्स को जिस चीज का बेसबरी से इंतजार था वो अब खत्म हो चुका है. एप्पल ने अपने Apple WWDC Event 2023 में अपना ब्रांड न्यू ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम iOS 17 लॉन्च कर दिया है.

Published: June 6, 2023 7:46 PM IST

By Himanshu Dubey | Edited by Himanshu Dubey

एप्पल लवर्स को जिस चीज का बेसबरी से इंतजार था वो अब खत्म हो चुका है. एप्पल ने अपने Apple WWDC Event 2023 में अपना ब्रांड न्यू ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम iOS 17 लॉन्च कर दिया है. इस वीडियो में आपको जल्दी से इस ब्रांड न्यू ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम के बारे में बताते हैं. जिसमें आपको कॉलिंग, फेसटाइम और मैसेंजिंग के लिए बिलकुल अमेजिंग एक्सपीरियंस मिलने वाला है.

