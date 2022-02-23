Amazon Grand Gaming Day- Amazon is back with another sale grand gaming days sale event. The sale event includes no-cost EMI, bank and exchange offers as well. Here’s a look at the laptop deals. Watch video.Also Read - Smart Lock To Google Maps: 5 Cool Tips And Hacks That Will Make Your Android Handset More Useful - Watch

The HP Victus 16 is a budget gaming laptop, which is selling on Amazon for Rs 59,490. It is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 5600H processor, which is paired with a 4GB Radeon RX5500M graphics card.

Ryzen 7-5800H

Those who want a more powerful HP gaming machine can check out the Ryzen 7-5800H model of this laptop. Amazon is offering this device at a discounted price of Rs 83,990.It packs AMD’s Ryzen 7-5800H processor, which is backed by a 4GB RTX 3050 graphics card. You also get a 144Hz display, 16GB of RAM and Windows 11 out of the box. It has a single level of backlighting too.