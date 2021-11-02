Amazon Great Indian Sale 2021 : We witnessed really exciting and crazy discounts on smartphones, laptops, speakers and other electronic gadgets on Amazon Great Indian Diwali Sale and as the sale is heading towards it’s closure, we bring an an another special offer that’s available on Amazon which you can definitely go for. You can get Realme Narzo 30 at Rs 1500 less than it’s actual price range with amazing features like 5000mAh battery, 30W Dart Charge, 48 mega pixel triple rear camera and more. Watch this video to know more about this offer.Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Bumper Discount Of Rs 38,000 On Gaming Laptop Asus ROG Flow X13, Buy Today | Watch Video