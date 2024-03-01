Home

Ambani wedding guest list revealed: World leaders and Bollywood stars head to Jamnagar

Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Bob Iger will join Indian business and political leaders and cricket stars as well as Bollywood celebrities for a pre-wedding event to celebrate the marriage of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Ambani, 28, is the youngest son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, one of the world’s richest men, while Merchant, 29, is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.

The lavish three-day celebration, to be held from Friday to Saturday, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on India’s west coast, is also set to feature performances by pop star Rihanna, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, Bollywood music duo Ajay-Atul and American illusionist David Blaine

