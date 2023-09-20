Home

Ambanis Ganesh Puja At Antilia: From Shah Rukh Khan To Karan Johar, B-Town Stars Who Graced The Celebration

The Ambanis on September 19 hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home ‘Antilia’, which saw cricketers as well as several members from the film fraternity. Actor Shah Rukh Khan along with his family arrived at Mukesh Ambani’s residence ‘Antilia’ in Mumbai to attend Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Film actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone graced the red carpet hand in hand wearing traditional attires. Actor Alia Bhatt and film director Ayan Mukerji was seen wearing beautiful orange traditional attire. Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter Aaradhya also posed for the media at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar along with his family also attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambanis.

