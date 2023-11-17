Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Amid Israel-Hamas war Israeli President recalls 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Watch Video

Amid Israel-Hamas war Israeli President recalls 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Watch Video

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks have been considered as one of the most brutal attacks on any Indian city in the ...

Updated: November 17, 2023 2:05 PM IST

By Video Desk

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks have been considered as one of the most brutal attacks on any Indian city in the past decades. In the horrific incident, 10 terrorists infiltrated Mumbai from Pakistan through sea route carried out a series of attacks killing 175 people. The attackers targeted prominent locations like Leopold Cafe Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, The Trident Hotel, and the Nariman House.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.