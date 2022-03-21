3 Misleading Facts That WHO Listed On Omicron : The new Covid-19 variant called Omicron BA.2 has led a massive surge in coronavirus cases globally, especially in many parts of Asia and Europe. This has given rise to a much speculated Fourth Covid-19 wave and has led health officials and government to take necessary precautions to keep the matter under control. Amid the fourth Covid-19 wave reports, World Health Organization (WHO) has once again expressed concerns over the reduction in Covid-19 testing across the globe. WHO has said that there are certain misleading facts about the virus that has left people confused. It said that the Omicron variant is not the last variant and it is not mild. WHO has listed 3 misinformation about the virus and it’s variant Omicron. Watch video to know more.Also Read - Can Sleep Apnea Cause Cardiac Arrest? Here's All You Need To Know, Expert Speaks - Watch