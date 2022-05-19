[videourl url=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/Malaika_Arora_and_Arjun_Kapoor_s_most_Adorable_Pictures_together.mp4/index.m3u8″ mp4url=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/Malaika_Arora_and_Arjun_Kapoor_s_most_Adorable_Pictures_together.mp4/Malaika_Arora_and_Arjun_Kapoor_s_most_Adorable_Pictures_together.mp4″ thumb=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/Malaika_Arora_and_Arjun_Kapoor_s_most_Adorable_Pictures_together.mp4/screenshot/00000012.jpg” duration=”94″ mediaid=”Malaika_Arora_and_Arjun_Kapoor_s_most_Adorable_Pictures_Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Aka 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' Raises Temperature In A Black Latex Body Fit Dress, Checkout Her Top Stunning Looks Here | Watch

Malaika-Arjun pictures: The power couple of Bollywood Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are all set to marry each other soon ! Yes, you heard that right. After the grand wedding of celebrities like Alia-Ranbir and Vicky-Katrina, Bollywood is all set to witness yet another grand wedding. Reportedly, the couple will be tying know in the month of November or December in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. However, there is no confirmation on the same. According to reports, the couple have been in a relationship since 4 long years and have been very vocal about it. They keep flaunting their cute and adorable pictures on social media which fans absolutely love. Let’s take a look at some of the best pictures of the power couple Malaika and Arjun. Watch video. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Cannes: Deepika Stuns on Opening Night of Cannes Film Festival in a Sabyasachi Saree | Watch Video