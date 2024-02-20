Home

Video Gallery

Amidst Poll Rigging Claims, Will Pakistan See Re-Election?

Amidst Poll Rigging Claims, Will Pakistan See Re-Election?

Will Pakistan see re-elections? The Supreme Court will take up the petition that seeks to declare the February 8 elections ...

Will Pakistan see re-elections? The Supreme Court will take up the petition that seeks to declare the February 8 elections null and void after the Rawalpindi commissioner admitted to massive poll rigging where some of the losing contestants were declared winners and winners were declared loosres.

Trending Now

The petition also seeks a stay order on the formation of the new government till the case is resolved.

You may like to read

Meanwhile a Pakistan high court on Monday suspended the result of three constituencies in the federal capital after the success of the three candidates was challenged.

The three losing candidates including Amir Mughal, Shoaib Shaheen and Mohammad Ali Bukhari, who were backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, had petitioned in the Islamabad High Court, alleging manipulation of the results.

The latest round of talks between the top leaders of the PML-N and the PPP has ended inconclusively after both sides failed to reach a final result on forming a coalition government in Pakistan

Due to the fractured mandate, with Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) securing 92 seats and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) bagging 80 seats while Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) clocking 54 seats, the road to forming the next government is bumpy.

#pakistanelection #pakistanpolitics #pakistan

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/