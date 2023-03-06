Amitabh Bachchan Injured: Big B Injured During Project K Shoot In Hyderabad | Watch Video
Amitabh Bachchan injured: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan sustained a rib injury while shooting for his upcoming film Project K in Hyderabad. In a blog post, Bachchan shared that he had broken rib cartilage and torn a muscle in his right rib cage during an action shot. The shoot has been canceled for now, and the actor is currently resting at home. He has advised his well-wishers not to come to Jalsa Gate, as he will be unable to meet them. Bachchan has been an integral part of the Indian film industry for over five decades, and his fans are praying for his speedy recovery. Watch Entertainment Videos.
