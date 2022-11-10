Air Pollution: These 5 Foods Will Protect Your Body From Bad Effects Of Air Pollution | Watch Video
Health Tips: Air pollution can lead to serious health issues like sore throat, irritation in the eye, and respiratory issues. With the air quality getting worse around Delhi-NCR we need to take some precautions and a good diet. In this video find out about 5 foods that can help us fight air pollution. Watch Video
Health Tips: As air quality continues to remain in the ‘very poor’ category in Delhi-NCR, the citizens are feeling lots of problems related to breathing. People with low immunity, children, the elderly, and even others are susceptible to health problems caused by toxic air. Air pollution takes a severe toll on our health causing damage to our lungs, kidneys, heart, and even brain. There are foods that can help reduce this damage and boost immunity to equip us better against pollution. Watch Video
Also Read:
- EXPLAINED: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Diagnosed With A Rare Condition Myositis, Know What It Is, Symptoms, Types And Treatment - Watch Video
- Asymptomatic Breast Cancer: Know How To Diagnose The Tricky Cancer Signs In Early Phases| Watch Video
- Side Effects Of Vegan Diet: Beware ! Vegan Diet Can Be DANGEROUS, Here's How - Watch Video
Written By: Amit Kumar
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.