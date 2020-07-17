Actor Amol Parashar, who rose to fame with TVF Tripling as Chitvan, shares his journey about his first success which was a web series. Amol talks about the outsider versus insider debate in Bollywood and the existing power structures in the industry and how he handled rejection. Also Read - Amol Parashar Talks About His Ability to Connect With People Easily

Amol Parasher also talks about the negative aspects of the industry when it comes to artists without a Godfather. He talks about his future projects one of which is under the banner of Vishesh Films and the other film is 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakate Sitare' on Netflix starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar.