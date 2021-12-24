Amrapali Gan has been promoted to the role of CEO at OnlyFans. Amrapali was born in Mumbai. But after a few years, her family shifted to America. She did her early and higher education in California, USA. She currently resides in America. Recently, adult website OnlyFans appointed Amrapali Gan as its new CEO. With a valuation of over $1 billion Website founder Tim Stokely stepped down to pursue other activities which are beneficial for the company.