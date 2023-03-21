Home

Assam: Amritpal Singh’s uncle Harjeet Singh brought to Dibrugarh central jail – Watch Video

Amritpal Singh’s uncle Harjeet Singh was brought to central jail in Dibrugarh, Assam on March 21. Harjeet Singh surrendered before Punjab Police on March 20. National Security Act has been invoked against the five people who were arrested. Punjab Police launched a massive search operation for Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh fueling anti-India sentiments.