Assam: Amritpal Singh’s uncle Harjeet Singh brought to Dibrugarh central jail – Watch Video
Amritpal Singh’s uncle Harjeet Singh was brought to central jail in Dibrugarh, Assam. Punjab Police launched a massive search operation for Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh fueling anti-India sentiments.
Amritpal Singh’s uncle Harjeet Singh was brought to central jail in Dibrugarh, Assam on March 21. Harjeet Singh surrendered before Punjab Police on March 20. National Security Act has been invoked against the five people who were arrested. Punjab Police launched a massive search operation for Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh fueling anti-India sentiments.
Also Read:
- 'It's An Intelligence Failure', Says HC As Punjab Police's Chase For Amritpal Singh Enters Day 4
- Amritpal case: Punjab Police suspects ISI role, foreign funding; BP jackets with ‘AKF’ marking recovered - Watch Video
- Punjab Internet Services Suspension Extended in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, YPS chowk Other Areas
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.