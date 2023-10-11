Top Trending Videos

  • “An all-out war…” Former US Mideast envoy’s alarming predictions amid Israel-Gaza war

In the wake of the surprise attack by Hamas in Israel, Former US Middle East Envoy made strong observation. Ex ...

Published: October 11, 2023 7:36 PM IST

By Video Desk

In the wake of the surprise attack by Hamas in Israel, Former US Middle East Envoy made strong observation. Ex US Middle-East envoy Dennis Ross said the attack shows Israel “cannot live with Hamas”. Dennis Ross even said that he cannot rule out all-out war that could draw in Hamas benefactor Iran, Hezbollah.

