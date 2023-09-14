Home

Anantnag Attack: J&K residents hold protest against Pakistan

People of Jammu and Kashmir’s Dogra front protested against Pakistan after an Indian Army Colonel, a Major and a J&K’s Deputy Superintendent of Police were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kokernag area of Kashmir's Anantnag on September 13

