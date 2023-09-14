By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Anantnag Attack: J&K residents hold protest against Pakistan
People of Jammu and Kashmir’s Dogra front protested against Pakistan after an Indian Army Colonel, a Major and a J&K’s Deputy Superintendent of Police were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kokernag area of Kashmir's Anantnag on September 13
Anantnag Attack: J&K residents hold protest against Pakistan
Trending Now
People of Jammu and Kashmir’s Dogra front protested against Pakistan after an Indian Army Colonel, a Major and a J&K’s Deputy Superintendent of Police were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kokernag area of Kashmir’s Anantnag on September 13
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.