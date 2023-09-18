Home

Video Gallery

Anantnag Encounter: Enters its sixth day, a massive crackdown on militants continues

Anantnag Encounter: Enters its sixth day, a massive crackdown on militants continues

Day 6 of the encounter between security personnel and terrorists in Anantnag, J&K, began on September 18. Over 100 hours were spent fighting terrorists with the J&K Police and the Indian Army. In the meantime, terrorists are taking advantage of the challenging terrain by hiding in dense Garol forest areas. To drive terrorists out of Kokrenag's Garol forest area, the Army conducted "Operation Garol." The soldiers deploy high-tech surveillance tools in addition to highly accurate, high-impact fire. Drones and quadcopters are being used by the security forces to find terrorist hideouts in the dense forest.

Anantnag Encounter: Enters its sixth day, a massive crackdown on militants continues

Trending Now

Day 6 of the encounter between security personnel and terrorists in Anantnag, J&K, began on September 18. Over 100 hours were spent fighting terrorists with the J&K Police and the Indian Army. In the meantime, terrorists are taking advantage of the challenging terrain by hiding in dense Garol forest areas. To drive terrorists out of Kokrenag’s Garol forest area, the Army conducted “Operation Garol.” The soldiers deploy high-tech surveillance tools in addition to highly accurate, high-impact fire. Drones and quadcopters are being used by the security forces to find terrorist hideouts in the dense forest.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.