Anantnag encounter successful! Body of LeT terrorist recovered in Anantnag

The intense gunfight between security forces and terrorists entered day 7 in J&K’s Anantnag on Sept 19. In a major success, the security forces recovered the body of a LeT terrorist in Kokernag. The body of LeT terrorists was found at the encounter site in dense forest of Kokernag. The terrorist, who was identified as Uzair Khan, was the Commander in Lashkar-e-Taiba.

