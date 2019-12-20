Ananya Pandey is just two films old and she has already gained a lot of popularity. She says that she has got a very warm welcome from the industry and the audience. Talking about the success of her film, she said that she got compared to Alia Bhatt’s Highway, which she feels is a very big compliment for her. She further said that the film got appraised from critics, audience, industry and the fans which is very rare. Her acting was also praised in the film and she feels happy about it.

