Salman Khan latest news: Looks like Salman Khan’s legal troubles are never ending. The actor along with his bodyguard Nawaz Sheikh has been summoned by Andheri court on 5th of April for allegedly misbehaving with a journalist in 2019. The megastar has been charged under sections 504 and 506. According to the reports, in 2019, Pandey was filming Salman while he was cycling on the streets of Mumbai after taking the permission from Salman’s bodyguard. However, the actor did not like this and snatched away the journalist’s phone and asked his bodyguard to thrash Pandey. Checkout our latest video for ore details on the news.Also Read - Alia Bhatt To Ajay Devgn: RRR's Star Cast's Hefty Fees Will Definitely Shock You - Watch