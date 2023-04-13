Home

Video Gallery

Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala attend event, actor teases The Night Manager part 2

Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala attend event, actor teases The Night Manager part 2

Anil Kapoor teased the possibility of a second season for 'The Night Manager' at a recent event, sparking excitement among fans of the popular thriller. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Anil Kapoor Grace the Event: Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor recently made an appearance at an event alongside actress Sobhita Dhulipala. During the event, the actor spoke about the possibility of a second season for the popular series ‘The Night Manager’. Kapoor expressed his enthusiasm for the show and hinted that talks are ongoing for a potential continuation of the hit thriller. Fans of the series will be eagerly awaiting further news about the future of ‘The Night Manager’. Watch Entertainment Videos.