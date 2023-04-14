Home

Anil Kapoor pays tribute to Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary; 'I miss you beyond words'

Anil Kapoor pays tribute to Satish Kaushik: Anil Kapoor, a close friend and colleague of Satish Kaushik, paid tribute to the late actor-filmmaker on his birth anniversary through an emotional Instagram post. Kapoor posted a video montage of their moments together in various films, expressing how he wishes he could spend more time with him. He wrote in the caption about how Satish already knew what he meant to him and that he was lucky to have him in his life. He ended by wishing him a happy birthday and saying that everyone deserves a friend like him in their life because he was a true blessing. Satish Kaushik passed away in March this year due to a heart attack. Watch Entertainment Video.