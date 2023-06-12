Home

Animal Star Cast Fees: Ranbir Kapoor’s Fees For The Film Is Shocking ! Know How Much Other Actors Charged – Watch Video

Animal Star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming crime drama Animal has been in buzz even before it’s release. Recently the pre-teaser of Animal was released, which has made the audience’s heart skip a beat. The pre-teaser has made fans even more eager to know about the film. As per reports, the film has been made on a high budget and the actors in the film have also charged a very hefty sum for their respective roles. So let’s take a look at the star cast fees of the upcoming film Animal. Watch video.