ZEE Sites

Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Animal Star Cast Fees: Ranbir Kapoor’s Fees For The Film Is Shocking ! Know How Much Other Actors Charged – Watch Video

Animal Star Cast Fees: Ranbir Kapoor’s Fees For The Film Is Shocking ! Know How Much Other Actors Charged – Watch Video

Animal has been made on a high budget and the actors in the film have also charged a very hefty sum for their respective roles. So let's take a look at the star cast fees of the upcoming film Animal. Watch video. 

Published: June 12, 2023 12:00 PM IST

By Video Desk

Animal Star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming crime drama Animal has been in buzz even before it’s release. Recently the pre-teaser of Animal was released, which has made the audience’s heart skip a beat. The pre-teaser has made fans even more eager to know about the film. As per reports, the film has been made on a high budget and the actors in the film have also charged a very hefty sum for their respective roles. So let’s take a look at the star cast fees of the upcoming film Animal. Watch video.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.