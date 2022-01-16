Trans Actors Who Will Feature In Bollywood Films This Year : There are a lot of films made in Bollywood that focuses on LGBTQ community, but what lacks and disappoints us is not choosing an actual trans actor for the film. Well, in that case, we have a good news for you because this year we will be witnessing some great trans actors on screen. From Anjali Ameer to Shri Ghatak, here is a list of trans actors who are ready to be cast in 2022. Checkout full list in the video.Also Read - Goodbye To Runaway 34: Top 5 Bollywood Films That Will See A Release On OTT This Year, Checkout Full List